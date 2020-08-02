Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 27-year-old man stabbed over garbage dispute by neighbour in Mumbai

27-year-old man stabbed over garbage dispute by neighbour in Mumbai

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by his neighbour on Saturday in Andheri, for keeping garbage outside the accused’s flat. The victim was rushed to Cooper Hospital...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:31 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by his neighbour on Saturday in Andheri, for keeping garbage outside the accused’s flat. The victim was rushed to Cooper Hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU). DN Nagar police booked the accused under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempt to murder, and arrested him on Sunday morning.

The arrested accused Samran Suleman Baloch alias Sahil, 23, and the victim Salman Salim Makrani live in the United Co-operative Society in DN Nagar, Andheri (West).

According to police, a heated argument had occurred between Baloch and Makrani’s father on July 30 over a trash bin that was kept outside the former’s flat. Makrani’s relative Naved was also present, and on his intervention, the matter was resolved. However, on August 1, around 10pm, while Makrani and his relative Naved were standing in the passage area, Baloch came and started abusing Makrani, and an argument ensued.

“In a fit of rage, Baloch got a knife and stabbed Makrani twice in the abdomen,” said a police officer. The accused then fled from the spot. Neighbours rushed him to Cooper Hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. The incident was reported to DN Nagar police station, and a team visited the crime scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.



A first information report (FIR) was registered against Baloch, and he was arrested on August 2.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Facebook shuts pro-Bolsonaro accounts following SC’s order
Aug 03, 2020 01:56 IST
Thousands flee California fires; storm Isaias lashes Florida coast
Aug 03, 2020 01:52 IST
Renomination of Trump to be held in private: GOP
Aug 03, 2020 01:47 IST
Cases top 18 million, curfew starts in Melbourne
Aug 03, 2020 01:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.