Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 28% decline in home quarantine cases as Mumbai’s Covid-19 curve flattens

28% decline in home quarantine cases as Mumbai’s Covid-19 curve flattens

The number of individuals in home quarantine has declined by 28% in the last one month as the Covid-19 curve continues to flatten in Mumbai. Similarly, the number of those in...

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:54 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

The number of individuals in home quarantine has declined by 28% in the last one month as the Covid-19 curve continues to flatten in Mumbai. Similarly, the number of those in institutional quarantine has decreased by 62% during the same period.

Now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed ward officers to close down vacant Covid care centres (CCC) as more than 90% are lying vacant.

On July 4, 246,870 people were kept under home quarantine in Mumbai. This number decreased to 178,740 on August 4. During this period, 12,374 people were quarantined at private institutions like lodges, schools, colleges and hotels, among other facilities. By August 4, the number decreased to 4,674, as per data provided by BMC.

Currently, with more cases of Covid-19 being reported from residential buildings, the civic body is focusing on quarantining people at home. “Earlier, we were getting infected cases from slums, and we had to isolate them at other places. Thus, we rented out hundreds of vacant places to keep them under institutional quarantine. But now, with the recovery in slums, the load on CCCs has decreased,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.



Till June, almost 60% of the beds under CCC-1 and CCC-2 facilities were occupied by high-risk contacts, asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. But now, almost 92% of the beds are lying vacant in all the wards.

Cumulatively, BMC has 72,656 beds in CCC facilities. Of this, only 6,065 beds are currently occupied. Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of Nair Dental Hospital and in-charge of the jumbo centre at NESCO, Goregaon, said, “Due to overcrowding at slums, we didn’t have any option but to quarantine all the high-risk people along with the contacts of the infected people, in separate facilities. But now, as patients from residential buildings have enough space to maintain social distance from family members, we are allowing them to remain isolated at home.”

BMC has instructed ward officers to hand over the vacant CCC facilities to their respective owners. “We will keep a certain number of beds in each ward as a precaution,” said Kakani.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RPF rescue 290 stranded train passengers stuck in flooded tracks
Aug 06, 2020 01:14 IST
Gallery wall of residential building collapses in Thane; no injuries
Aug 06, 2020 01:13 IST
State intelligence officer dies from Covid-19
Aug 06, 2020 01:04 IST
Parents complain against PTAs over school fees
Aug 06, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.