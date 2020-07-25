Sections
Mumbai News

28-year-old undertrial escapes from Mumbai hospital

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 03:38 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

A 28-year-old undertrial from Adharwadi jail in Kalyan who was undergoing treatment at the state-run Sir JJ Hospital escaped from the medical facility on Wednesday. JJ Marg police have registered an offence against the accused, Sushil Walmiki, and have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Walmiki was arrested by Manpada police in a burglary case. He was lodged at Adharwadi jail after a local court sent him to judicial custody. Walmiki was taken to Sir JJ Hospital after he showed symptoms of cancer during his preliminary medical checkup.

At the hospital, he was undergoing treatment at ward number 18, where a team of four police personnel from Thane city police were deployed to guard him on rotational basis.

“On Wednesday, the accused exited the ward under the pretext of going to the washroom and later managed to escape. After he did not return to the ward for a long period, a guard went to look for him and found that he was not at the bathroom,” said an officer from JJ Marg police station.



The guards inspected the hospital compound and went to Sandhurst Road railway station to look for him. After they failed to locate him, the police lodged an offence at JJ Marg police station.

Walmiki is now been booked in a fresh case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to lawful apprehension) of Indian Penal Code.

“Our personnel as well as Manpada police personnel are trying to trace the accused,” said senior inspector Sanjiv Bhole from Sir JJ Marg police station.

