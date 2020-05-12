29.56% of Covid-19 deaths in India from Mumbai, Pune

Sections
Updated: May 12, 2020 00:13 IST

By Shrinivas Deshpande,

As India’s battle with Covid-19 continues, Mumbai and Pune have emerged as hotspots, accounting for 29.56% of the total deaths in the country.

As per Union Health Ministry data, India’s total coronavirus-related deaths reached 2,212 on Sunday (May 10), of which, Mumbai accounts for almost 22.96% (508) and Pune for 6.60% (146).

To reduce the number of deaths related to coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to use a three-fold strategy.

“The civic body has decided to screen patients by using X-ray and CT scans for early detection of the disease. Secondly, we have decided to use the Itolizumab drug which showed good results. For the third part of the strategy, we are preparing beds ready with oxygen supply,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.



BMC has now also concentrated its efforts on house-to-house surveillance to detect cases as early as possible. Considering the vulnerability of senior citizens, the civic body has deployed special teams of doctors for the surveillance of senior citizens.

To date, the civic body has screened more than 70,000 senior citizens.

In Pune, 2,377 Covid-19 positive cases and 146 deaths have been recorded. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed 350 teams to measure the blood oxygen level of senior citizens and people with comorbidities, as these two groups are more vulnerable to the virus.

Speaking to HT, PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “In most of the Covid-19 deaths, it was found that the oxygen level in the blood was very low. Mainly senior citizens and people will comorbidities.”

The 350 teams formed by PMC are equipped with pulse oximeters and thermometers which will help with early detection and reduce mortality, Gaikwad added.

