29-year-old air hostess found dead in Mumbai apartment

The body of Sultana Shaikh was found in a decomposed state at her apartment in Rajalaxmi building late on Wednesday night, after her neighbours were alerted by the stench emanating from her apartment, an official said.

Updated: May 01, 2020 05:15 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

No suicide note was found in the apartment, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered and further investigations were underway. (Getty Images (Representative Image))

A 29-year-old air hostess was found dead inside her flat at Poddar Wadi locality in the western suburb of Vila Parle, police said on Thursday.

The body of Sultana Shaikh was found in a decomposed state at her apartment in Rajalaxmi building late on Wednesday night, after her neighbours were alerted by the stench emanating from her apartment, an official said.

Shaikh worked with Go Air and was living with two of her colleagues, who had left the city before the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced, he said.

No suicide note was found in the apartment, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered and further investigations were underway.



