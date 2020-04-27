Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 3,186 industrial units start operations in state

3,186 industrial units start operations in state

After state government partially relaxed the lockdown restrictions for industrial operations in rural areas on April 20, 3,186 industrial units have started operations in the state. 13,448 industrial...

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After state government partially relaxed the lockdown restrictions for industrial operations in rural areas on April 20, 3,186 industrial units have started operations in the state. 13,448 industrial units have applied for the state government permission to operate during lockdown period by complying with the standard operating protocol. 69,035 employees in the units that have gone operational have reported to work against their total capacity of 3.41 lakh employees. The state government has made the employers mandatory to make the arrangements for the stay and food of the employees working in the units.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:19 IST
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 22:03 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

FIFA’s Gianni Infantino suspected of intervening to stop probe: report
Apr 27, 2020 22:16 IST
Telangana may soon be Covid-19 free hopes KCR, says lockdown to continue till May 7
Apr 27, 2020 22:16 IST
BHU study: Pollution in Ganga has decreased by 25% to 30% during lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 22:11 IST
Facing financial crisis, East Bengal still sign Sehnaj, Jairu, Lobo
Apr 27, 2020 22:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.