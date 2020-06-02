3 Army men step in to help transgenders, sex workers

The Indian Territorial Army officers have so far distributed 4,500 kits to sex workers and transgenders in the city.

Three army officers from the city have come forward to help the beleaguered communities of transgenders and sex workers in the city.

The officers of the Indian Territorial Army are helping the people with ration and hygiene kits during lockdown. Till date, they have distributed 4,500 kits in areas such as Kamathipura, Falkland road and other areas like Sion Agripada, Cotton Green, Charni Road and Kandivli.

Captain Neil Shaji, Major Sanjay Raole and Major Pradeep Arya belong to the Indian Territorial Army, which is a part of the regular Indian Army but consists of civilians who apart from their regular jobs work for the Indian Army for a few months every year.

“As we belong to the Army, I think it is our duty to provide help in areas which are difficult for civilians to reach to,” said Captain Shaji, who was undertaking a distribution drive in Dharavi on Friday. He is also a strategy consultant and works in the army for two months every year.

The officers have provided hygiene and ration kits which they say will suffice a family of four for more than 10-15 days. The ration kit consists of 5 kg of wheat flour, 5 kg of rice, 2 kg of tur dal, 200 grams of turmeric powder, and chilli powder. The hygiene kits consist of three soaps, two soaps for washing clothes, hand wash and sanitary napkins.

“These are communities which are largely ignored by the society, so we wanted to help them in our best way possible,” said Major Raole, who also owns a company.

The officers took help from NGOs like Prerna Foundation, Apne Aap Collective, Rescue Foundation for their work for the sex workers and Arzoo Foundation to provide assistance to the transgender community. They also got funding from the Nasscom Foundation for the kits.