3 attacked with bamboo, sword over argument on wearing mask

Three persons including two brothers were attacked in Chembur using bamboo, sword and chopper after they stopped a man for not wearing a mask while using public toilet, at PL Lokhande Road on...

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:37 IST

By Pratik Salunke,

Three persons including two brothers were attacked in Chembur using bamboo, sword and chopper after they stopped a man for not wearing a mask while using public toilet, at PL Lokhande Road on Sunday.

According to Tilak Nagar police station, Kirtisingh Surendrasingh Rana, 34, his brother Indersingh, 33, and their friend Masood Shaikh, 22, were near the public toilet at Nagewadi at PL Lokhande Road when they indulged in an argument with one Salim Siddique, 38.

Kirtisingh’s father runs the public toilet. They asked Siddique to wear a mask before using the toilet, which led to an argument between them,” said Sushil Kamble, senior police inspector, Tilak Nagar police station.

Later in the night at around 8.15pm, Siddique and three of his accomplices attacked Kirtisingh, Indersingh and Masood with a bamboo stick while Indersingh was attacked on his head and back using sword and chopper, police said. The accused has past criminal cases.



The police have arrested Siddique under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) among others. They are looking out for three other suspects.

