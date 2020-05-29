Sections
3 cops defeat virus at Mira Road; 10 test positive in Vasai and Virar stations

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:36 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Three constables from the Mira Road police station who had contracted Covid-19, tested negative of the novel coronavirus on Friday and were discharged from the Mira Bhayandar civic hospital. In another case, 10 policemen from Vasai and Virar police stations tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning.

“Around 40 cops at the Mira Road police station were tested, of which three were positive and were admitted to the civic hospital. Their tests came negative on Friday and they have been discharged,” said senior police inspector Sandip Kadam from Mira Road police station.

Eight policemen from Vasai and two from Virar police stations tested positive. “Around 44 policemen who came in contact with these cops have been quarantined,” said Vijaykant Sagar, additional superintendent of police, Vasai. “We have not sealed the station and will continue work to control the virus spread,” he added.

