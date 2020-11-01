Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 3 men armed with gun rob auto driver in Navi Mumbai, 1 nabbed

3 men armed with gun rob auto driver in Navi Mumbai, 1 nabbed

A 30-year-old man and his two accomplices, one of whom was armed with a pistol, allegedly barged into an auto rickshaw driver’s home and robbed him of cash and valuables...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:11 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 30-year-old man and his two accomplices, one of whom was armed with a pistol, allegedly barged into an auto rickshaw driver’s home and robbed him of cash and valuables early on Friday. The Rabale police have arrested the accused while two others are at large.

The complainant, Sanjay Singh, 25, was alone at his Ghansoli apartment in Sector 16 when at around 2 am on Friday, he heard a knock at his door. When Singh opened, a man was pointing a gun at Singh’s chest. Threatening to kill him if he raised an alarm, the gun-wielding man entered the apartment.

Singh told police that he then noticed the armed man was accompanied by Sagar Dhone, who is known to him. Singh had lent ₹15,000 to Dhone two years ago which the latter had not returned.

Dhone threatened Singh that if he went to the police station to complain, he would throw him off the terrace of the four-storeyed building. The duo was joined by another accused soon after which Dhone allegedly stole ₹20,000 from Singh’s cupboard.



The men also bundled a computer, a phone and a few other belongings in a bedsheet and left after locking Singh in the room.

Singh sought his neighbour’s help to unlock the door. He then approached the Rabale police, where a case of armed robbery was registered against the trio including Dhone.

“After registering the case, we nabbed Dhone from Airoli the same day. He has at least 10 previous criminal records against him including cases of attempt-to-murder and assault. He has been remanded in the police custody for four days,” said Ankush Chintaman, assistant inspector at Rabale police station.

Police said Dhone has cases in both Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. While officials have not recovered the weapon, they are on the lookout for his accomplices.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Oct 31, 2020 22:03 IST
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST

latest news

610 more local train services to run in Mumbai from today
Nov 01, 2020 00:18 IST
Early voting in US election tops 90 million
Nov 01, 2020 00:18 IST
IPL 2020: ‘Must-Win’ situation for Kings XI with playoff spot at stake
Nov 01, 2020 00:14 IST
Radio school catches up in Thane Zilla Parishad
Nov 01, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.