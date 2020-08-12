Sections
3 men pose as cops rob woman of ₹2.12 lakh jewellery

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:32 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 45-year-old woman, who was heading on Tuesday to purchase vegetables at Rajendra Nagar in Borivli, was robbed of jewellery worth ₹2.12 lakh by three men posing as policemen.

According to police, the incident took place in Borivli at around 9am when Purnima Shetty, 45, was walking on Dattapada road. One person on a bike, posing as a policeman stopped her midway and told her that two policemen, standing near a car, were calling her. When Shetty walked up to them, they warned her of a spate of robberies in the area. An officer from Kasturba Marg police station said, “The two men posing as policemen convinced her to remove her gold mangalsutra, chain, bangles, and ring and keep it in her bag. They then diverted her attention and fled with her valuables worth ₹2.12 lakh.”

“We registered a first information report (FIR) against three unknown people who posed as policemen. We booked them under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 170 (personating a public servant) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code. We are scanning CCTV camera footage to identify accused,” the officer said.

