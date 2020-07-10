3 minors among 4 nabbed for murder of 17-year-old at Dharavi

Dharavi police have apprehended four suspects, including three minors, on Thursday for the murder of a 17-year-old fruit vendor on Wednesday. Police said that the accused and victim were friends who got into an altercation after they filmed the victim wearing a sari and dancing.

The victim Kaushik Sunil Narayan Kar had requested them to delete the video and said he would inform the police or his uncle who is attached to a political party. The victim and the accused live in the same neighbourhood of Subhash Nagar in Dharavi.

Ramesh Nangare, senior inspector of Dharavi police station, said, “After inquiring with the suspects, we learnt that the accused did not delete the video. The victim then went to inform his uncle, who lives half a kilometre away, about the harassment by the accused.”

However, Kar’s uncle has left for his hometown. While returning from his uncle’s residence on Wednesday around 1.30pm, the four accused accosted the victim.

They argued, and one of them, who had carried a kitchen knife, stabbed Kar in the shoulder twice before the four fled the spot.

The victim was rushed to Sion hospital, but he had lost a lot of blood and died during treatment, said Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police who is holding charge of zone 5.

After recording the statement of eye-witnesses, police identified the accused and nabbed them. The three minors will be sent to Dongri remand home while the fourth accused was arrested and charged of murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Ashok.