Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 3 Mumbai colleges yet to refund ₹2.5 crore to students: RTI

3 Mumbai colleges yet to refund ₹2.5 crore to students: RTI

A right to information (RTI) request filed by a Maharashtra-based student organisation has revealed that several city colleges are yet to reimburse refundable deposits to...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A right to information (RTI) request filed by a Maharashtra-based student organisation has revealed that several city colleges are yet to reimburse refundable deposits to students who graduated between 2006 and 2017. According to information revealed by the RTI, three colleges are yet to refund almost Rs2.5 crore collectively to their students.

The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) released the RTI findings on Thursday, which show that Jai Hind, Mithibai and GN Khalsa colleges have reimbursed only a part of the refundable deposit.

College heads, however, said that no student has ever been denied the refundable deposit. As per university rules, said principals, such deposits can be secured by students within a time limit, and beyond that, the money can be converted into a student welfare fund for the current students of the institute.

“We are a charitable trust and have to show our ledger books to the charity commissioner every year; we can’t afford to not follow the rules. Not only have students not claimed the money within the stipulated time frame, but in many cases, our students have refused to claim the money and asked us to use the fund for the benefit of students in the college,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College. He added that never has there been a case of a student seeking refund of deposits being denied the same.



As per documents shared by ASA, Jai Hind College has collected over Rs53 lakh in refundable deposit and has reimbursed Rs12.50 lakh over the years. Similarly, Matunga’s GN Khalsa College has collected over Rs1.39 crore between 2006 and 2017, and reimbursed around Rs22.6 lakh, while Vile Parle’s Mithibai College has collected Rs1.32 crore and refunded around Rs22.8 lakh to students.

“Crores of rupees have not been refunded over the years by these colleges, and we can only imagine what the status is of other affiliated colleges of the University of Mumbai. We have demanded that the state government look into this matter immediately,” said a spokesperson for ASA.

Principals of GN Khalsa and Mithibai College were unreachable for comment, despite several messages and calls by HT.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 29, 2020 02:14 IST
State positive on reopening gyms, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells owners
Aug 29, 2020 02:08 IST
Passengers’ body demands halts at stations beyond Maharashtra’s Kalyan city for essential workers to commute
Aug 29, 2020 02:19 IST
Himachal’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,637; 3,000 cases reported in August alone
Aug 29, 2020 02:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.