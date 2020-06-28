Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 3 of family booked over dowry death, abetting suicide of 31-year-old woman

3 of family booked over dowry death, abetting suicide of 31-year-old woman

The police on Saturday booked a man and his parents from Chembur on charges of dowry death and abetment of suicide after his 31-year-old wife died last Monday. The woman in her...

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:26 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

The police on Saturday booked a man and his parents from Chembur on charges of dowry death and abetment of suicide after his 31-year-old wife died last Monday. The woman in her suicide note held her husband and in-laws responsible. Her family has also alleged foul play. The preliminary post-mortem report showed she was Covid-19 positive.

According to Chembur police, the woman allegedly killed herself on June 22 at their flat in a plush residential society in Chembur. The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is with HT, stated the woman from Kutch, Gujarat, had come in contact with the accused man in 2014 through a matrimonial site. Both of them were divorcees and got married in February 2015 in Mumbai.

The woman’s mother, who is the complainant, alleged the accused family had first demanded ₹50 lakh dowry, but settled on ₹25 lakh after negotiation. However, later the accused family asked the woman to get ₹50 lakh from her family as her husband wanted to buy franchise of a popular fast food chain.

She further alleged the woman was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment . She had told her parents and elder sister about the torture and harassment she was undergoing at the hands of her husband and in-laws, the complaint states.



The complainant alleged that her daughter’s husband would often assault her daughter. “He also assaulted her when she was pregnant, leading to her miscarriage,” she alleged.

A day before she died by suicide, she had shared some messages on the family group indicating she was under stress.

Shalini Sharma, senior inspector of Chembur police station, said, “Preliminary post-mortem report of the deceased woman revealed that she was Covid-19 positive. Initially an accidental death report (ADR) was registered, but after a suicide note was found and based on the complaint of the woman’s family, we have registered a case of dowry death and abetment of suicide against her husband and in-laws.”

The investigation officer said it was not yet certain how the woman had contracted the virus.

The final report, which is awaited, will reveal if there were any external or internal injury, Sharma said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

Advocate Shoaib Memon, representing the complainant, said, “We have not performed last rites on the body as we want a thorough investigation.”

The accused family was not available for comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Automated screens to check tickets, screen passengers at railway stations
Jun 29, 2020 00:51 IST
Why are Maharashtra cases spiking?
Jun 29, 2020 00:51 IST
KDMT conductor succumbs; family claims he had to visit several hospitals for treatment
Jun 29, 2020 00:46 IST
Covid test reports delayed to extend stay in Punjab hotels, allege foreign returnees
Jun 29, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.