30 customs officials face action not reporting to work during lockdown

Mumbai Departmental action has been initiated against 30 customs officials at the New Customs House (in Ballard Estate) as most of them went on leave before lockdown and did not report back until the nationwide lockdown was called off from June 1.

Sources said none of these officials are locals and went back to their hometowns before public transport was stopped. All these officials have been issued memos and called for explanations on their decision to leave the work place, Mumbai.

A letter dated June 12 read, “...the commissioner of customs remarked: How did these people leave station without permission? Please begin action on those who were on un-authorised leave. Also recovery from salary be done for availing dues such as travelling allowance etc. No work no pay rule be applied. Those not on leave, stop pay. Issue memo for un- authorised absence and initiated disciplinary proceedings (sic)”

The letter also mentioned the names of 30 officials.

HT, which has access to the list, learnt that few officials had intimated about their leave on emails, few were on sanctioned leave but could not join because of lockdown, some had informed over the phone but were not permitted to take leave, some applied for shorter leaves but extended them, while an official had gone on leave as he had lost someone in his family.

However, three of the officials were listed for going on leave without permission or going on leave for few days but not resuming their duty.

Principal commissioner of customs Prachi Saroop did not respond to HT.

A customs official said, “The listed people had to return to their family due to the pandemic and not for leisure. It was an exceptional phase when the government kept requesting citizens to take care of their children and elderly at home. They went back for the safety of their family.”

Another official said, “Most of them had informed their immediate bosses via emails or messages. Considering the extraordinary situation, disciplinary actions should not be taken in this case as the situation was uncontrolled due to the pandemic. In fact, the affected employees should now resume work and should not be marked absent. Instead they should be adjusted against their paid leaves.”