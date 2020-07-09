30% hotels resume business after government partially opens up sector

Barely 30% of hotels and establishments providing accommodation facilities resumed business on Wednesday in Maharashtra after the government announced on Monday that it would allow them to reopen amidst the lockdown.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), an apex body of hoteliers, said around 3,192 of the total 10,643 hotels restarted their businesses on Wednesday.

Most five-star hotels like Taj Mahal Palace, ITC Grand Central, and Trident hotels started their operations on Wednesday. There was, however, a lukewarm response from patrons.

Since the state government has mandated hotels to resume their operations with 33% capacity, many establishments have opted to stay shut and wait for conditions to improve.

Many blamed shortage of staff, lack of travel facilities, and the unviable proposition to operate at 33% capacity.

According to Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, president, HRAWI, there were multiple reasons for such a weak response. “Many of the hotels don’t have staff as their workers, who were migrants, have not yet returned. Another problem is that since the establishments were closed for months, hoteliers have monetary issues and instead of starting in a huff, are choosing to wait and watch for some days to see how things unfold,” said Kohli.

Kamlesh Barot, who manages Empresa Hotel at Andheri, also contended he received no bookings on Wednesday. “This was expected as flights have stopped,” said Barot. “However, we had to start,” he added.

Juhu Residency did not open its establishment on medical safety grounds. “We feel that Covid-19 is still an issue, and hence, we are not ready to put both our patrons and staff at risk,” said Sujay Shetty, director of the hotel.

As a part of Mission Begin Again, the state government on Monday unveiled rules for hotels to conduct business. It notified that restaurants at hotels and guest houses will be available only for resident guests. The swimming pools, gymnasiums, playing areas, gaming arcades are to be closed to all guests, and gatherings of more than 15 people at these hotels have been prohibited.