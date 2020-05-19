Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 30% of Covid-19 deaths recorded in city in past 7 days

30% of Covid-19 deaths recorded in city in past 7 days

The death toll in the city due to Covid-19 reached 800, with 43 deaths reported on Tuesday alone. Fifteen of these 43 deaths were recorded between May 6 and 15 but were added to the count only...

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:55 IST

By Sagar Pillai and Shrinivas Deshpande,

The death toll in the city due to Covid-19 reached 800, with 43 deaths reported on Tuesday alone. Fifteen of these 43 deaths were recorded between May 6 and 15 but were added to the count only yesterday.

Of the total deaths in Mumbai, 30% were recorded in the past seven days alone.

Total cases in Mumbai have now crossed the 22,000 mark and the deaths have reached 800 due to Covid-19, 244 of which were recorded between May 13 and 19. According to statistics based on data released by the ministry of state health and family welfare, the city witnesses an average one death per hour due to Covid-19. At the state level, on average, two deaths due to the coronavirus are reported per hour.

As per data released by the state health department, between May 10 and 18, Maharashtra recorded 417 deaths, of which 249 were in Mumbai. This equates to an average of 1.93 (state) and 1.15 (city) deaths per hour.



On May 18, the state’s infected count reached 35,058, with 12,887 new cases reported in one day. Mumbai recorded 1,411 new cases the same day, taking the total in the city to 22,746.

One of the largest slums of the country, Dharavi, has reported 1,353 cases so far, of which 26 were reported on Tuesday.

The G north ward which covers Dadar, Mahim, and Dharavi, is one of the administrative wards with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. The ward has a total of 1,763 cases so far, of which 234 are in Mahim and 176 cases are from Dadar.

According to BMC data, there are 5,030 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH), which includes 38 public and private hospitals. The capacity of dedicated Covid health centres (DCHC) is 1,100 beds in 19 hospitals with public sector hospitals accounting for 868 of the bed capacity.

In a press release issued by the BMC on Tuesday, the civic body said, “In all, the target is to achieve 10,000 beds of DCH and DCHC. The intensive care unit (ICU) beds currently available are 535, which is being augmented to 1,000 beds.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SAD asks Captain to order probe into PPE kit purchase ‘scam’
May 20, 2020 00:10 IST
I’ll remember this birthday for lifetime: Nushrat Bharucha
May 20, 2020 00:10 IST
Missing liquor case: Haryana probe team visits Sonepat godown, police recount bottles
May 20, 2020 00:09 IST
Hisar: One arrested in RPF SI murder case
May 20, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.