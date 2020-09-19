30-year-old arrested for abetting wife’s suicide in Mumbai

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Tilak Nagar police in Chembur on Thursday for allegedly abetting his 29-year-old wife’s suicide. The accused had allegedly been harassing his wife from the past four to five months for money to buy liquor and would also assault her, said the police.

The woman took the extreme step on the night of September 13, after which her father registered a complaint with the police. In his statement, the woman’s father said that his daughter and the accused studied in the same college and fell in love with each other and got married two years ago.

“My daughter used to work for a financial firm and my son-in-law is unemployed. He used to consume liquor regularly owing to which they both used to have frequent quarrels. My house is in the same area and I used to go to their home and mediate between them,” the father said to the police.

“My daughter used to tell me that her husband had started beating her to get money to buy liquor. We tried to explain things to him about the ill-effects of consuming liquor and also said that it would affect their family life. My daughter went into depression because of his drinking habit and on September 13 we learnt that she ended her life,” said the father in his statement.

“We arrested the accused after the father registered a complaint with us,” said an officer from Tilak Nagar police station.

The accused has been booked under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).