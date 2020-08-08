30-year-old booked for molesting minor

Versova police have booked a 30-year-old man for molesting a 12-year-old. Police are now looking out for the accused.

According to police, the victim stayed in the neighbourhood. “On August 1 at around 3pm, the victim was on her way to meet her grandmother who resides in the same locality. The accused however lured her and took her to his sister’s house. The accused then, locked the door and molested her,” said, the mother of the victim, in her complaint. The victim escaped and narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The accused, however, managed to flee.

An FIR in the case was registered only after the family of the victim sought the help of an advocate. “Police officials first refused to register an FIR. It was only after we sought the intervention of an advocate, that an FIR was filed,” said a family member.

An officer from Versova police station said, “Following their complaint, we have registered a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act 2012.”