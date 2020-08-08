30-year-old booked for sodomising minor

A 30-year-old Powai resident has been booked for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old at his home.

According to police, the accused and victim are related. The incident occurred in June when the parents of the accused were admitted at a Covid care centre, and he was quarantined at home. On June 20, the victim visited him to get an update on his health. Both, then, consumed alcohol.

The accused, in an inebriated state, allegedly took advantage of the victim and sodomised him, said the victim in his complaint. The accused even threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed his act to anyone, he said.

An officer from Powai police station said, “Two months after the incident, the victim narrated his ordeal with his 66-year-old grandmother and lodged a complaint against the accused.”

Following their complaint on August 6 police registered the offence under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.