Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 30-year-old booked for sodomising minor

30-year-old booked for sodomising minor

A 30-year-old Powai resident has been booked for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old at his home. According to police, the accused and victim are related. The incident occurred in...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:16 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 30-year-old Powai resident has been booked for allegedly sodomising a 17-year-old at his home.

According to police, the accused and victim are related. The incident occurred in June when the parents of the accused were admitted at a Covid care centre, and he was quarantined at home. On June 20, the victim visited him to get an update on his health. Both, then, consumed alcohol.

The accused, in an inebriated state, allegedly took advantage of the victim and sodomised him, said the victim in his complaint. The accused even threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed his act to anyone, he said.

An officer from Powai police station said, “Two months after the incident, the victim narrated his ordeal with his 66-year-old grandmother and lodged a complaint against the accused.”



Following their complaint on August 6 police registered the offence under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CISF to award 3 officers for rescue efforts at Kozhikode International Airport
Aug 08, 2020 23:23 IST
BJP’s Bengal mahila morcha may soon get a uniform, TMC unimpressed
Aug 08, 2020 23:24 IST
Pune sees more discharges than fresh positive cases in 24 hours
Aug 08, 2020 23:19 IST
With Roy Naik’s induction in BJP; Goa’s infamous police drug-peddler nexus comes full circle
Aug 08, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.