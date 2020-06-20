Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 300 more ICU beds planned till June 20, only 51 added so far

300 more ICU beds planned till June 20, only 51 added so far

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had planned to add 300 intensive care unit (ICU) beds by June 20, it has fallen considerably short of its goal, adding only 51 ICU...

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:33 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had planned to add 300 intensive care unit (ICU) beds by June 20, it has fallen considerably short of its goal, adding only 51 ICU beds till June 17.

The civic body had said it would ramp up medical infrastructure vis-a-vis beds in the city by June-end as it anticipates that cases will peak by then. It needs to prep for an estimated 80,000 Covid-19 cases if the current pace of growth of the infection continues.

“BMC will increase the bed capacity by 300 till June 25 as planned already. I just took a review of ICU beds today and the augmentation is on track,” said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. On June 10, Chahal said that 300 ICU beds would be added within 10 days.



Experts have pointed out that there is a need to increase this capacity considering the number of cases in the city. As per data released by BMC, of the total ICU bed capacity of 1, 215 till June 17, around 95% (1,161) of beds are occupied.

Dr Deepak Baid, president of Association of Medical Consultants, said that ICU beds should be available for at least 7% of cases. “It is observed that Covid-19 patients need more oxygen supply than ventilators. In an ideal scenario, ICU beds should be available for at least 10% of of the active patients. However, even if 7% of patients get beds, the situation can be handled since the other patients can be given immediate oxygen supply when required. The government has done a good job in setting up oxygen facilities at the ground level, which reduces the load on ICUs to some extent,” said Baid.

Thus, BMC would need around 2,000 ICU beds to cater to 7% of the city’s 28, 000 active Covid patients. As of June 17 the city had only 1,215 ICU beds. “We are going to expedite the addition of ICU beds in the coming days. However, we are also focusing on facilitating oxygen beds at the same time,” said a civic official.

City records highest toll

The city recorded the highest fatalities in a day with 114 deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday. Of the 114 deaths, 55 were between June 16 and 18 and the remaining 59 deaths were before June 15. However, all of these deaths were recorded by the BMC on Friday. The total number of deaths in the city has now reached 3,423.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1, 269 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count 64,068. The city’s overall growth rate of Covid cases in the past seven days is 2.15%. The doubling rate in the city has gone up to 33 days. The doubling rate is calculated to determine the time taken for the doubling of cases in that area.

Further, BMC, in a press statement on Friday, said, “We have started a facility of 200 oxygen beds at the Covid facility at Maharashtra Nature Park in Dharavi. Built on an area of around 2,200 square feet, the waterproofed centre provides oxygen to every patient’s bed. It will benefit those with moderate infections.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Distribute textbooks, continue classes online: Mumbai civic body tells schools
Jun 20, 2020 01:22 IST
55-year-old cop dies of virus, Mumbai Police toll touches 31
Jun 20, 2020 01:21 IST
Can’t hold final-year exams; tests for non-professional courses optional: Maharashtra government
Jun 20, 2020 01:13 IST
Kirti Kulhari to champion the cause of animal welfare
Jun 20, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.