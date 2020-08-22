303 cops test positive for Covid-19, highest in 24 hours, in Maharashtra

Maharashtra police has recorded 303 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day spike the force has seen since the lockdown began in March. Also, four policemen succumbed to the virus on Thursday.

With the new cases, the total number of infected policemen in state has reached 13,180. Of this, 10,655 have recovered. There are 2,389 policemen who are active patients and are being treated at various medical facilities, a statement issued by Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), Maharashtra police, said.

Of the four Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, three were from Mumbai police.

Head constable Ravikant Salunkhe, 52, of Cuffe Parade police station died on Thursday. “Salukhe was undergoing treatment at the Nagpada’s Richardson & Cruddas Covid Care Centre and breathed his last on Thursday. He did not have any co-morbidities. He was a good policeman,” said Rajkumar Dongre, senior inspector of Cuffe Parade police station. Salunkhe is survived by his wife and two kids.

Early on Thursday, 54-year-old police inspector Vishwanath Tambe of Mulund police station succumbed to the infection. He was holding charge of administration at the police station.

“Tambe had some co-morbidities and succumbed to the virus during treatment,” confirmed Lakhmi Gautam, additional commissioner of police (East region).

Another police officer who lost life to Coronavirus was also from the east region police. Thirty-five-year-old police sub-inspector Vinayak Babar from Deonar police station died of Covid-19 on Thursday early morning.

Babar had been tested around 10 days ago after he developed Covid symptoms. On August 9, he tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to Dr D Y Patil hospital in Nerul, Navi Mumbai for treatment.

As his condition deteriorated, he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday where he died a day later.

“Babar was a good detection officer and was very active. The entire police station is shocked as he was so young,” said Vishwapal Bhujbal, assistant commissioner of police (Deonar division).

A native of Pune’s Purander district Babar was a resident of Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His parents live with his brother’s family in Pune.

In the fourth fatality, police Naik Shrikant Wagh died at the Shivaji hospital. Wagh was attached to the Kalwa police station of Thane police.

On Friday morning, the state police headquarter received news about the death of head constable Gajendra Kamble from Rasayni police station of Raigad district on August 19.