31-50 years more prone to Covid cases as people report back to work, says Thane civic body

With the rise in the number of people reporting back to work since Mission Begin Again in June, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has detected an increase in the number of Covid cases in the age-group of 31 to 50 years. This comprises mostly the working population. As per the data compiled by TMC, this is also the age group with the most number of active cases. The maximum number of those recovered and discharged quickly fall in this age group.

The mortality rate on the other hand is still high among the senior citizens due to more comorbidities.

Thane city has witnessed more than 42,255 numbers of cases till now. Among these, 21.1 per cent are of 31-40 years of age and 19.1 per cent are in the 41-50 years of age. While those within 51 to 60 years of age and above 60 years are at 17 per cent positivity rate each, close on heels at 16.3 per cent positivity are those among 21 to 30 years of age.

Geographically, the positivity rate in areas like Majiwada-Manpada and Naupada Kopri is among the highest. Similarly, most of the active cases are found in Majiwada-Manpada closely followed by Vartak Nagar. These are areas with increased working population under the 31 to 50 years of age bracket.

Dr Raju Murudkar, medical health officer, TMC, said, “Those within 31 to 40 years of age are most mobile. With the unlock in place, most of them also step out for work and come easily in contact with others, increasing their chances of infection. They are also those who step out for essentials, hence the positivity rate among them is higher. Although their infection rate is high, their recovery is also much higher as they respond well to medications and treatment. Their lungs are fit and in a position to recover easily.”

TMC informed that 55 per cent mortality rate exists within Thane city among those above 60 years of age. “Senior citizens are prone to infection easily. Hence, they are advised to stay at home and restrict their outdoor activities. Due to comorbidities, their immunity level goes down. As the virus affects the lungs, with age, their lungs are not capable become vulnerable,” said Dr Murudkar.

He added that the recovery time among senior citizens is also more compared to youngsters.

Dr Santosh Kadam, president, Indian Medical Association, Thane Chapter, said, “Awareness is more among youngsters. They wear masks and sanitise regularly, however for senior citizens this is a huge change in their routine making it difficult for them to wear masks properly and follow regular sanitisation. Hence, they are prone to infection.

“Most youngsters, when tested positive, have mild disease and hardly a few have developed the need for hospitalisation. In some cases, those above 50 years have slow recovery depending on the individual’s fitness and immunity level. However, senior citizens have co-morbidities and most need hospitalisation.”

The least affected are those below 20 years of age. Hardly, 2 per cent to 4 per cent deaths have taken place in this age group since March. Most patients below 20 years of age who have been positive have recovered well and discharged within TMC.

“Children have higher immunity power making them easier to cope with. We have a few cases, mostly those whose entire family have tested positive or those in close proximity to a positive parent. Their strong lungs respond faster and recovery is also easier,” said Murudkar.