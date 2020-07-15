Sections
32-year-old man arrested for raping minor

32-year-old man arrested for raping minor

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:11 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Sakinaka police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl.

According to police, the accused lured her and under the pretext of going for a picnic. He then took her to his native village in Uttar Pradesh, where he married her and then sexually assaulted her. The accused threatened the victim and her parents against approaching police.

An officer said, “The accused assaulted the victim and on Sunday, he hit her. The victim’s father narrated his ordeal with a colleague who advised him to take help from the police.” The accused was married and has two children, the officer added.

The accused has been booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is also charged under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.



Kishor Sawant senior police inspector at Sakinaka police station said, “We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case.”

