32-year-old out on bail arrested for setting ablaze lodge door

32-year-old out on bail arrested for setting ablaze lodge door

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:34 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

A 32-year-old man who was released on bail from Arthur Road prison during the lockdown was arrested by JJ Marg police after he set ablaze the door of a lodge in south Mumbai after the establishment refused to accommodate him.

The arrested accused Mohammed Aziz Abu Salem Khan was arrested on June 3 after JJ Marg police station registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 436 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint of the manager of the lodge, Rajnish Mishra.

According to the complainant, on May 7, around 5.30pm, three persons identified as Khan, Moin Batla, and Jira entered the lodge and demanded to rent a room.

“We did not give them the room considering the lockdown rules,” said Mishra in his complaint. On May 8, Khan returned with a carry bag and threw petrol from a bottle on the door of the lodge before setting it on fire.



Khan went into hiding after the incident but was tracked down and arrested on June 3. “While he was being taken for remand, he complained of chest pains. He was taken to JJ Hospital where he is under observation and undergoing treatment,” said a police officer.

Avinash Dharmadhikari, assistant commissioner of police, Dongri division, confirmed the arrest and said that Aziz had at least five cases of dacoity, murder, and extortion registered against him. He was released on bail in a bid to decongest Arthur Road jail during the Covid-19 pandemic.

