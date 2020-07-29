33-year-old Mumbai man arrested for sexually assaulting niece, impregnating her

Ghatkopar police arrested a 33-year-old man last week for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor niece in March and impregnating her.

The incident came to light on July 23 after the 16-year-old survivor experienced stomach pain and was taken for a check-up. The doctor told her parents that the girl was pregnant. Her parents called the police and informed them that their daughter was sexually assaulted by an unknown person.

“The girl told us that her uncle used to visit her house often. We then questioned the accused and he revealed the truth,” said an officer from Ghatkopar police station.

The police again spoke to the girl and she said that her uncle sexually assaulted her between March 7 and 16, when her parents were not at home. He also threatened her, owing to which she did not tell anyone about the incident.

Following the victim’s complaint, the police registered an offence for rape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sexual assault and sexual harassment of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.