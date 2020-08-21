Sections
34 of 72 schools used as Covid-19 centres returned to BMC education department

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has handed over almost half the civic schools that were being used as Covid-19 quarantine centres back to the education department....

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:56 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has handed over almost half the civic schools that were being used as Covid-19 quarantine centres back to the education department.

With a gradual decline in cases, 34 of the 72 schools that were converted into quarantine centres have now been handed over to be used as schools, according to data shared by BMC’s education department.

In P North ward (Malad), all 10 civic schools that were used as quarantine centres have been returned to the education department. The civic body has begun work on sanitising and cleaning the structures to ensure they can be ready for use when physical schools resume.

“As schools are being returned, they are being cleaned and sanitised. Care is being taken to ensure that they are safe for use in the coming days,” said an official from the BMC education department.



Work of sanitising 15 schools has already begun, while the civic body is in the process of starting the process for the remaining institutions.

In April, BMC issued guidelines for using schools run by the civic corporation as quarantine and isolation centres. In a circular issued the same month, teachers employed with BMC schools were also asked to work in these centres, in an administrative capacity.

While the state government is yet to decide on a revised timeline for reopening schools (after it failed to open them in July as per the earlier plan), the Central government’s guidelines have tentatively scheduled it for September. Meanwhile, schools across the state are conducting online sessions for students. In BMC schools, however, 25% of students have still not been able to connect online due to unavailability of phones, migration, etc.

