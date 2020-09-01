341 new cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra Police; 2 more deaths take toll to 156

The Maharashtra Police department recorded 341 cases of coronavirus among its personnel on Sunday, taking the total tally to 15,294. Two personnel also succumbed to the virus, following which the death toll in the force surged to 156, which also includes 15 officers. Of the 15,294 personnel who were infected, 12,306 have recovered.

One of the personnel, who died in the past 24 hours, 46-year-old head constable Santosh Zende, was attached to the Chakan traffic division. This is the first death in the newly-constituted Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate.

“He complained of sore throat and underwent an antigen test on August 24 and was tested positive for Covid-19. Since August 25, he was undergoing treatment at the Birla Hospital (in Pimpri-Chinchwad). As he suffered from high blood pressure, his condition got worse and he passed away on Sunday,” said senior inspector Vitthal Kubade from the commissionerate.

Kubade said that Zende is survived by his mother, wife, an 18-year-old daughter who is pursuing the MBA course and a 13-year-old daughter. “He was a sincere, honest and disciplined policeman. All his colleagues are in a shock. He was the sole wage earner in his family.”

According to the commissionerate’s Covid officer, assistant inspector Anil Lohar, of the 322 cases of Covid-19 recorded among the Pimpri-Chinchwad police personnel, only 68 are active cases, while the others have recovered.

Meanwhile, 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector attached to the Kulgaon police station of Thane Rural police was the second personnel who died of Covid-19 on Sunday. Shriram Sonawane was undergoing treatment for the virus for over a month at Thane’s Vedanta Hospital.

“He developed high fever first and was admitted to the hospital. During treatment, he also developed pneumonia and was given oxygen support for over a month. Sonawane also suffered from high blood pressure. His condition deteriorated and he passed away on Sunday,” said assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade of Kulgaon police station. Sonawane is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.