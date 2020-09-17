35 test positive for Covid-19: Mumbai’s Matunga municipal market shut for 5 days

With 35 of the 200-odd fruits and vegetable vendors and supply labourers from the municipal market in Matunga testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s F North ward office has decided to shut the market for five days starting Thursday.

While 12 of the 35 are vendors, the remaining are labourers and shopkeepers, according to Gajanan Bellale, assistant commissioner of F North ward.

BMC conducted rapid antigen tests for vendors and labourers as part of its drive to test persons who frequently come in contact with a large number of citizens such as vendors and shopkeepers.

Bellale said, “We are randomly picking areas that see a large crowd, such as a municipal market. After five days, we will take a call on whether to re-open the market at Matunga.”

Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition in BMC and whose electoral constituency comes under the ward, said, “On Thursday, BMC also conducted a similar testing drive at Gandhi Market in Matunga which also sees a large crowd. A decision on shutting that market will be taken on Friday.”

The F North ward, which covers Matunga, King’s Circle, Wadala and parts of Sewri in south central Mumbai, has 1,085 active Covid-19 cases, according to the latest BMC data of Tuesday. The ward has a growth rate of 1.26%, a little below Mumbai’s average growth rate of 1.28%, while its doubling rate is 55 days, same as Mumbai’s average doubling rate.