Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / 35-year-old arrested for raping daughter in Mumbai’s Andheri area

35-year-old arrested for raping daughter in Mumbai’s Andheri area

Andheri police arrested a 35-year-old man for raping his 16-year-old daughter. According to the survivor, the incident took place on September 14 when nobody was home. The accused...

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:16 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Andheri police arrested a 35-year-old man for raping his 16-year-old daughter. According to the survivor, the incident took place on September 14 when nobody was home. The accused also allegedly threatened her that he will set her on fire if she would reveal the incident to anyone.

An officer said, “On September 24, we received a complaint from the survivor, following which we arrested the accused.”

The survivor in her statement said that her mother had died in 2016 and she used to stay with her father and elder brother who is 18-years-old. She further said that after her mother’s death, her father molested her multiple times.

The survivor who was scared to approach the police, narrated the ordeal to one of her neighbours, who helped her and took her to the police station to register a complaint, said an officer.

The police booked her father under section 376 (2) (F) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment] of Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault),8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan mentions Kashmir at UN
Sep 25, 2020 23:38 IST
India, Japan to kick off naval drills in Arabian Sea
Sep 25, 2020 23:23 IST
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Sep 25, 2020 23:27 IST
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Sep 25, 2020 22:03 IST

latest news

Farm bills anger spills onto highways, railways
Sep 25, 2020 23:49 IST
There’s place for dissent but within decorum: Om Birla
Sep 25, 2020 23:48 IST
Quad senior officials discuss efforts to ensure open, inclusive Indo-Pacific
Sep 25, 2020 23:47 IST
Indian delegate walks out of Imran’s speech at UN
Sep 25, 2020 23:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.