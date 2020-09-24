35-year-old from Mumbai’s Goregaon area arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old daughter

Bangur Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sodomizing his eight-year-old daughter. The accused then beat her up with a stick and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

According to police, the accused first assaulted the girl in August and continued the abuse till September 22. Initially, the child didn’t say anything due to fear, but on Tuesday she narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then approached the police. “We arrested the accused immediately after receiving a complaint from her mother,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

The accused has been booked under section 376 (2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 376(2)(n)(commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 377 (unnatural offences), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Meanwhile, Khar police on Monday booked a 45-year-old man for allegedly molesting his 23-year-old daughter. The woman told police that her father used to consume liquor regularly, because of which there used to be frequent quarrels between him and her mother.

The survivor said that on September 18, around 9pm, the accused came home drunk. Around 10pm, when she went to the bathroom to change her clothes, he followed her and molested her.