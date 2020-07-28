352 personnel in Maharashtra Police test positive for Covid-19 in 48 hours

As many as 352 personnel from the state police department have tested positive for Covid-19 in just two days. The total number of positive cases in the state police force now stands at 8,584, including 94 fatalities.

Around 251 police personnel were tested positive on Saturday, while 101 were tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), however, said that of the total 8,584 infected personnel, 6,538 have already recovered from the virus and that there are only around 2,000 active cases in the force now. Many recovered police personnel have also resumed duty. Of the 8,584 infected police personnel, 892 are officers, while 7,692 are from the constabulary department.

In Mumbai, more than 3,700 police personnel have been infected by Covid-19 so far, of which 54 have succumbed to the virus, while around 2,800 personnel have recovered.. The city police force has already allowed its personnel over 55 years of age or those with comorbidities to stay at home.

Till Saturday, 1,525 personnel from Mumbai Police have undergone rapid antigen testing, of whom 31 tested positive for Covid-19. No antigen testing was conducted on Sunday.

Police sources said that in the coming days, Mumbai Police may see a rise in the Covid-19 cases, as the department has decided to conduct maximum tests, through rapid antigen testing, for its personnel. Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner of police (administration) said that in the first lot of mass testing, police personnel between 45-55 years of age would undergo the tests, followed by the younger personnel who are more vulnerable and exposed to the virus in disease-prone areas.