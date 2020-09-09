36-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Mumbai

The RCF police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting two-year-old girl.

The minor’s mother said, “The accused took her to his room where he forced her to a watch porn. He then sexually assaulted her.”

The RCF police station then registered a case under section 376 (2)(1) (punishment for rape), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act. “We have arrested him and investigating the case,” officer said.