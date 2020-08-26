Sections
36-year-old man arrested for robbery, assaulting senior citizen

36-year-old man arrested for robbery, assaulting senior citizen

A 36-year-old man, who recently lost his job due to the lockdown, was arrested on Tuesday for robbery and assault, by Kasturba Marg police. The man entered the house of a...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:57 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 36-year-old man, who recently lost his job due to the lockdown, was arrested on Tuesday for robbery and assault, by Kasturba Marg police. The man entered the house of a 68-year-old woman Narsamma Bandagaudu, a resident of Rajendra Nagar in Borivli (West) and attacked her with a sharp weapon. He then tried to escape with her gold chain. But her alert neighbours caught hold of the man identified as Bablu Gupta alias Shashi and handed him over to the police.

Namdeo Shinde senior inspector from Kasturba Marg police station said,” Gupta was under depression due to financial crisis, because of which he and his wife had arguments.”

On Tuesday evening at around 5.30pm, Bandagaudu was alone at home and her family members had gone to their relative’s house when Gupta entered the house and attacked her. Kasturba police arrested him under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code and section 37 (1) (a) and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and arrested him.

