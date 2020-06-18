Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 36-year-old tailor injured after man opens fire

36-year-old tailor injured after man opens fire

A 35-year-old man fired two rounds at a 36-year-old tailor outside his residence at Amir Baug area, in Kurla (East), on Thursday morning. The tailor, Sadiq Khan sustained two...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:46 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

A 35-year-old man fired two rounds at a 36-year-old tailor outside his residence at Amir Baug area, in Kurla (East), on Thursday morning. The tailor, Sadiq Khan sustained two bullet injuries, one to his back and another on his hand, and is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

According to the police, the accused, Navneet Rana banged the door of Khan’s house at 4am on Thursday. When Khan opened the door, Rana fired two rounds at him, injuring him. Neighbours who heard Khan scream, rushed him to Sion Hospital and also informed the police. Tilak Nagar police officers said that Khan was out of danger.

Shashi Meena, deputy commissioner of police Zone-7 said, “The accused fled the crime scene after firing. Police team have been formed to arrest the accused.”

A police officer said Rana had enmity with Khan’s brother-in-law, Salim, because he had assaulted Rana’s brother in the past. Salim who was arrested in an assault case was released on bail two days ago.



“It looks like Rana wanted to avenge the assault on his brother. But it is still unclear why he fired at Sadiq,” said a crime branch officer. Mumbai crime branch is also conducting a parallel inquiry into the firing incident.

Rana has a history of assault cases against him and was also externed from Mumbai city.

