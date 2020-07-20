Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 38-year-old man stabbed to death, four arrested

38-year-old man stabbed to death, four arrested

Tilak Nagar police on Monday arrested four persons for killing a 38-year-old man with sword and knives in Vidyavihar area.According to police, on Sunday night the accused were...

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:43 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Tilak Nagar police on Monday arrested four persons for killing a 38-year-old man with sword and knives in Vidyavihar area.

According to police, on Sunday night the accused were celebrating Gatari Amavasya feast.

“They were celebrating the feast, when at around 8.30pm, a heated argument broke out between the victim Jitendra Gagada and the accused Aniket Gaitadake, 24. The accused and Gaitadake were sitting separately in an open area, near the railway quarters in Vidyavihar and were consuming alcohol. Gagada asked the accused and his friends to not to make much noise. This enraged Gaitadake and he and along with his friends stabbed him multiple times with sword and knives and fled from the spot,” said a police officer.

Tilak Nagar police arrested all the four accused in the case on Monday morning and produced them before a local court, which remanded them to police custody till July 24. The murder of Gagada was a result of past enmity, said a police officer.



Apart from Gagada, police also arrested his younger Atish Gaitadake, 23, and his friends Santosh Raghubir Singh, 32, and Akshay Pradeep Rewale, 25.

Police said that except for Rewale all others have past cases of assault at Tilak Nagar police station.

Jitendra was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by his son and family members. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

House schedule may change next session
Jul 21, 2020 04:17 IST
AstraZeneca data fails to impress some experts
Jul 21, 2020 04:11 IST
CanSino candidate shows promise
Jul 21, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Health minister says too soon for procurement in India
Jul 21, 2020 04:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.