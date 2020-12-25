4,000 farmers from Maharashtra reach Delhi

The farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Panchayat (AIKS), started from Nashik on Tuesday.

Farmers from Maharashtra reached Delhi on Friday afternoon to join the farmers who have been staging protests against the Centre’s farm laws on the Delhi border. The farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Panchayat (AIKS), started from Nashik on Tuesday.

As they reached Shahjahanpur, they got a rousing welcome from the protesting farmers. Organisers said about 4,000 farmers from Maharashtra have reached the venue.

They started sloganeering against the central government, asking for withdrawal of the farm bills.

Ajit Navale, general secretary, AIKS (Maharashtra), said, “People on the way arranged for food and other facilities. They cheered and supported our agitation.”

In around 250 vehicles, the farmers travelled for four days, covering 1,266km and crossing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. They are hailed from 21 districts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Navale said they are all determined to fight to the finish. “We will not budge till these discriminatory and anti-farmer laws are repealed,” he added.