Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 4,000 farmers from Maharashtra reach Delhi

4,000 farmers from Maharashtra reach Delhi

Farmers from Maharashtra reached Delhi on Friday afternoon to join the farmers who have been staging protests against the Centre’s farm laws on the Delhi border. The farmers,...

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:50 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

The farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Panchayat (AIKS), started from Nashik on Tuesday.

Farmers from Maharashtra reached Delhi on Friday afternoon to join the farmers who have been staging protests against the Centre’s farm laws on the Delhi border. The farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Panchayat (AIKS), started from Nashik on Tuesday.

As they reached Shahjahanpur, they got a rousing welcome from the protesting farmers. Organisers said about 4,000 farmers from Maharashtra have reached the venue.

They started sloganeering against the central government, asking for withdrawal of the farm bills.

Ajit Navale, general secretary, AIKS (Maharashtra), said, “People on the way arranged for food and other facilities. They cheered and supported our agitation.”

In around 250 vehicles, the farmers travelled for four days, covering 1,266km and crossing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. They are hailed from 21 districts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Navale said they are all determined to fight to the finish. “We will not budge till these discriminatory and anti-farmer laws are repealed,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

4,000 farmers from Maharashtra reach Delhi
by Naresh Kamath
284 new Covid cases in J&K, one fatality
by HT Correspondent
Independents join Apni Party, Omar says one of 2 won DDC polls on NC mandate
by Mir Ehsan
Over 120K people ‘lose’ jobs during Covid-19 pandemic in Gautam Budh Nagar
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.