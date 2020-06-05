Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 4,013 stranded Indians brought back to state

4,013 stranded Indians brought back to state

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, 4,013 Indians stranded abroad owing to the suspension of air services owing to coronavirus have been brought back to Maharashtra on 30 flights since May 7, a statement...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, 4,013 Indians stranded abroad owing to the suspension of air services owing to coronavirus have been brought back to Maharashtra on 30 flights since May 7, a statement released by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday has revealed. All the passengers have been kept under institutional quarantine developed by the state government for 14 days.

Of the 4,013 evacuees, 1,309 are from Mumbai and have been quarantined at various hotels. The 1,691 passengers from the other parts of Maharashtra have been sent back to their districts. The state has also quarantined 1,013 passengers from other states at institutional facilities.

“Those who are not from Maharashtra and are yet to get entry passes to their respective states have also been quarantined,” said the chief minister.

“In the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India has planned to operate 38 more flights until June 30, and hence, we are expecting more people to come to Mumbai in the coming days. In addition, charter flights have also been arranged to bring back Indian nationals. From Doha City (Qatar) alone, three charter flights have been scheduled for the next seven days to bring home the stranded nationals,” Thackeray said.



The stranded Indians have been evacuated from Britain, Singapore, Philippines, United States, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kuwait, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Oman, South Africa, Indonesia, Netherlands, Japan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Tanzania, Spain and Ireland.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambernath records highest single-day spike with 73 new cases
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
In Odisha, testing for Covid-19 declines as machines malfunction
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Last Shramik train with migrants expected to depart for Manipur soon
Jun 05, 2020 00:34 IST
Man battling depression after son’s death commits suicide
Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.