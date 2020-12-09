4,026 cases push Maharashtra Covid-19 tally to 1,859,367; state sees 53 deaths

As Maharashtra added 4,026 fresh Covid-19 cases to its count on Tuesday, the number of active cases in the state continued to decline. The active caseload on Tuesday was 73,374, its lowest since June 29 (160 days) when it stood at 73,298. The fresh cases reported on Tuesday took the state’s tally to 1,859,367. It also reported 53 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 47,827.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 585 new cases, taking the city’s tally to 287,182. It also reported seven deaths on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 10,914. The active caseload in the city stood at 12,231.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra saw 6,365 patients discharged, that took the tally of total recovered patients to 1,737,080. The recovery rate in the state stood at 93.42%.

Since the last nine days, the number of people recovering is more than the number of new cases. Since November 30, Maharashtra added 39,308 new cases, while it has recorded 56,154 recoveries.

Mumbai, which has the most number of fresh cases, was followed by Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune cities with 402, 331 and 285 cases, respectively. Nagpur city reported three deaths, while Pune city reported six fatalities, and one death was reported in Nashik city.

Satellite towns in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) collectively reported 627 fresh cases, with no fatalities on Tuesday. Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 120 new cases, while Thane city reported 110 and Navi Mumbai saw 99 new cases. The state has so far tested 11,377,074 samples and has an overall positivity rate of 16.34%.