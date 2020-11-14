Sections
4,132 new Covid-19 cases take Maharashtra’s tally of infections to 1,740,461

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:23 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Citizens take precautions as they buy gold on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Maharashtra recorded 4,132 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally of infections to 1,740,461 on Friday, the 27th consecutive day when the daily count of cases stayed below 10,000 and fifth straight day of less than 5,000 new infections.

The state has reported 59,719 cases in the first 13 days of November as against 160,545 in the corresponding period last month.

The number of active cases in the state, too, have continued to dip and stand at 84,082 – 4.83% of the total cases in Maharashtra.

The state also reported 127 fatalities, taking its toll to 45,809. According to the state health department, of the 127 deaths, 80 were from the past 48 hours, 25 from last week and 22 from the period before last week.



Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 801 cases on Friday, taking its count to 268,407. Of these, 13,866 are active cases. The city reported 17 deaths, pushing up its toll to 10,542.

Also read: Mumbai local trains may resume for all if no spike in Covid-19 tally a fortnight after Diwali

The state government, which has repeatedly cautioned citizens to take all necessary precautions to avoid a surge in cases in the coming months, reiterated its plea.

“It is a positive sign that the number of new cases in Maharashtra is low, but we cannot let our guards down. The precautionary measures cannot be neglected. It is difficult to say if the second wave will come or not, but whatever is going on in the world and in European countries, where they have again imposed lockdown, we should be ready for any situation”

Dr Sanjay Oak, who heads the state’s Covid-19 task force, told TV9 Marathi new channel. “We are celebrating Diwali in the backdrop of Covid-19 and we should not run away from wearing masks no matter what. In European countries, they have asked people to wear masks even at home as it has been proved that wearing a mask is the cheapest and easiest way to get protected from Covid-19.”

Also read: Covid-19 likely to be more lethal during winter in cities like Mumbai, say experts

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, too, on Wednesday had appealed to citizens to celebrate Diwali in a “low-key manner”, to avoid a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections.

“I am celebrating Diwali sitting at home and exchanging greetings online. It is important to keep ourselves and our family safe until the vaccine is available and reaches us. It is only because of the restraint adopted by the people during festivals of all religions in the past eight months, we could keep the virus at bay. It is possible even in future if we adopt Covid-19-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

