4.5-km Sewri-Worli elevated corridor project for Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link awarded to contractor

An important connector to the ambitious Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project has gained momentum, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) having finalised a contractor to start work on the Sewri-Worli elevated corridor (SWEC). The metropolitan authority has appointed J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd for the ₹1,276-crore project, with a letter of authority issued to the company last month.

SWEC is a 4.5-km elevated corridor connecting the under-construction MTHL at Sewri on the east and the upcoming coastal road at Worli on the west.

According to a statement issued by MMRDA, the project alignment starts from Sewri (East), crossing the eastern freeway and harbour railway line, passing over RA Kidwai Road and Acharya Donde Marg, crossing above the existing flyover at Ambedkar Road, Elphinstone bridge in Parel and flyover at Senapati Bapat Road and then making its way through Kamgar Nagar and Dr Annie Besant Road before it connects at Narayan Hardikar Marg at Worli.

“The project includes two rail overbridges (RoB) at Sewri and another two-tier bridge at Prabhadevi. The latter crosses the Central Railway and the Western Railway lines,” said a senior official from MMRDA. The project is expected to be completed in three years. The 22-km MTHL, connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, was expected to be completed by September 2022, however, it is facing a six-month delay owing to the pandemic, officials said.

In July, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had given a clearance to the project. The coastal zone authority had asked MMRDA to conduct a public hearing for the project, stating that it will cause an impact for those staying at Worli Seaface. Around 438m of land on both ends of the corridor also falls under CRZ-II (coastal regulatory zone which is developed up to the shoreline and falls within the municipal limits).