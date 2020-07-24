Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 4 cops assaulted 22-year-old, claimed death was due to mob lynching: ACP informs Bombay HC

4 cops assaulted 22-year-old, claimed death was due to mob lynching: ACP informs Bombay HC

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bandra division, on Thursday, informed the Bombay high court (HC) that he has identified four personnel from Juhu police station who...

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 01:28 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bandra division, on Thursday, informed the Bombay high court (HC) that he has identified four personnel from Juhu police station who assaulted Raju Velu Devendra, a victim found outdoors during the Covid-19 lockdown. The ACP said he would propose the initiation of departmental action against the four personnel.

Juhu police had so far maintained that the 22-year-old was a victim of mob lynching. They claimed that on March 30, Devendra was brutally assaulted by a mob when he attempted to commit a robbery. The police had registered an offence against eight purported members of the mob.

On Thursday, government lawyer Purnima Katharia supported the ACP’s stand. She informed the bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Anuja Prabhudessai that she had viewed the CCTV footage covering the incident of assault on the deceased and did not find any proof of a mob lynching.

“Only the four policemen are seen to have used fiber lathis in a bid to discipline the deceased,” she said. The lawyer, however, added that further investigation was required to ascertain if the deceased succumbed to the injuries caused by the policemen.



The lawyer was responding to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer and human rights activist Firdause Irani, which raised concerns about police excesses during enforcement of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection.

On March 30, Devendra and his family were going to visit a relative when a police team chased them and caught the deceased. The policemen allegedly informed the relatives that Devendra was being taken to Juhu police station. The next morning, police claimed the 22-year-old was found lying at Nehru Nagar Chowk. They took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The investigation into the case was entrusted to the ACP, Bandra division, in view of the allegations against the policemen.

On Thursday, HC noted that two important witnesses in the case, the mother and brother of the deceased, have not cooperated with the investigation, and their statements have not been recorded. Taking note of this anomaly, the bench has directed the ACP to issue fresh notices to them and make an endeavor to get their statements recorded.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in investigating the case, HC also directed the ACP to speed up the probe and submit a progress report by August 5. The next hearing on the matter has been posted for August 6.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IMD downgrades yellow alert for Mumbai, predicts moderate showers
Jul 24, 2020 01:37 IST
India’s 1st low-cost air monitoring study to be conducted across 15 MMR spots in November, says Maharashtra pollution control body
Jul 24, 2020 01:35 IST
Defer undergraduate medical exams, start the new academic year: Maharashtra minister
Jul 24, 2020 01:33 IST
4 cops assaulted 22-year-old, claimed death was due to mob lynching: ACP informs Bombay HC
Jul 24, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.