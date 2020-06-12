Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 4 held for breaking into mobile shop, stealing phones worth ₹7.99 lakh

4 held for breaking into mobile shop, stealing phones worth ₹7.99 lakh

Four people were arrested on Thursday by Kurla police for breaking into a mobile phone shop and stealing 62 mobile phones and accessories worth ₹7.99 lakh. The four accused, all...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:38 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Four people were arrested on Thursday by Kurla police for breaking into a mobile phone shop and stealing 62 mobile phones and accessories worth ₹7.99 lakh. The four accused, all Dharavi residents including one with previous criminal antecedent, had broken into the shop on Sunday night.

The arrested accused are Shafiullah Atiullah Ansari, 24; Zulfikar Ali Haidar Shaikh, 35; Atif Asif Khan, 20; and Ayan Rafi Alam Shaikh alias Ishan alias Bitu, 28. According to Kurla police, Shafiullah has a previous case of mobile theft registered against him at Vasai police station. Police suspect the three others joined Shafiullah to make some quick money.

According to police, Zulfikar is a driver by profession, Atif a gold jewellery designers, while Ayan was a mobile repairer and knew how to change the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number.

Police officers said they broke open the locks of the shop in Kurla (West) using a gas cutter and stole the phones, and they also took the DVR which would have stored the footage of the CCTV camera to avoid detection.



“We scanned the CCTV camera footage of those available in the area and found that the accused had used two bikes, based on which we tracked the accused and arrested them,” said Dattatray Shinde, senior inspector, Kurla police station.

The police have recovered all 62 mobile phones from the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh administration to focus on keeping Covid-related death rate low
Jun 12, 2020 01:35 IST
Dow sinks 1,600 points as Covid-19 virus cases rise in US, deflating optimism
Jun 12, 2020 01:32 IST
Another blow to fund-starved Mohali MC as ₹141-crore cut imposed in budget
Jun 12, 2020 01:30 IST
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
Jun 12, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.