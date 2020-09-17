Sections
Mumbai News

4 Maharashtra cops die of Covid-19, 364 new cases reported

Four Maharashtra Police personnel succumbed to Covid-19, taking the toll on Thursday to 206. The same day, 364 new cases of infection were recorded within the force.Maharashtra...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:34 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Four Maharashtra Police personnel succumbed to Covid-19, taking the toll on Thursday to 206. The same day, 364 new cases of infection were recorded within the force.

Maharashtra Police’s overall case count now stands at 20,367. Of them, 16,363 have recovered, and most of them resumed duty, said Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order).

The state police department on Thursday informed that the four policemen who succumbed to the contagion were from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur city police forces.

The state police headquarters on Thursday received information about the death of 32-year-old sub-inspector Sushant Vaidya of the Mumbai Police. Attached to the local arms division-2, Vaidya succumbed on September 12.



Another young policeman, Sandeep Bhende, 32, from Nagpur city, died on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Navi Mumbai head constable Suresh Suryavanshi, 51, succumbed to the infection. He was attached to the crime branch. The same day, head constable Rajendra Mhadik from Thane city died from Covid-19.

The infection is spreading rapidly in the police force, and Mumbai Police remains the highest contributor with over 5,470 cases and 75 deaths. Nearly 4,000 infected Mumbai personnel have recovered.

