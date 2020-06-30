4 men attack 26-year-old with iron rod; 1 arrested

Ghatkopar police arrested one accused on charges of attempt to murder after four people attacked a 26-year-old man with an iron rod and bamboo in Ghatkopar on Sunday. Police are on the lookout for the other accused in the case.

According to police, the victim, Prathamesh Pawar who works in a courier firm and lives in Bhatwadi area at Ghatkopar (West) had a fight with the accused, Aniket Bhogle, 25, a month ago when Pawar had asked Bhogle to stop had roaming in his area on bike during lockdown. Bhogle had then threatened Pawar and returned home.

Later around 5pm on Sunday when Pawar was going on his bike, Bhogle and his three associates stopped him and started an argument. As one of the accused picked up an iron rod which was lying nearby, Bhogle snatched it and attacked Pawar with it, said a police officer. The other three also assaulted Pawar with bamboo.

Some local people gathered, dispersed the accused and informed the police about the incident, said the officer. Pawar was taken to Rajawadi hospital for treatment.

The police managed to arrest Bhogle from his area while the three other suspects have been identified and police are looking for them.