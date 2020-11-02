Sections
4 Nigerians held with 750 gram cocaine worth ₹1.5 crore in Nallasopara near Mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:42 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The Tulinj police on Monday arrested four Nigerians with 750gm cocaine worth ₹1.5 crore. Senior inspector Duttatray Patil said, “We received a tip-off that four Nigerians were heading towards Pragati Nagar, Nallasopara (West) to sell the cocaine. We laid a trap and arrested Aggu Osita, 28, Urji Philips, 30, Ogona Chukvenene, 29, and Chris Ajah Chukvenaka, 30, under sections 8(c),21(c) of Narcotics Act, 1985. They will be produced before the Vasai court on Tuesday.”

The police also seized cash and mobiles and only one of the arrested accused had a valid passport.

“We are investigating from where the cocaine was sourced and we believe a big narcotics drug cartel is involved,” said Patil.

