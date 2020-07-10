Sections
40-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter

40-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter

A 40-year-old man was arrested by Shivaji Nagar police on Thursday for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter for over a month. The incident came to light after the minor...

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 01:02 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 40-year-old man was arrested by Shivaji Nagar police on Thursday for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter for over a month. The incident came to light after the minor narrated the ordeal to one of her neighbours, who then informed the minor’s mother.

“The mother then asked her daughter and learnt that she was going through this for over a month,” said a police officer.

The mother then approached the police and following which a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 376 (rape), 376 (2)(N) (repeated rape on same woman), 376 (AB) (rape on woman under 12 years of age), 376 (C) (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 54 (commutation of sentence of death), 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,”

Kishor Gaike, senior inspector from Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “We arrested the accused and produced him before the court. He has been remanded in police custody till July 13.”



