Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / 40-year-old stabs brother over property dispute in Mumbai, surrenders

40-year-old stabs brother over property dispute in Mumbai, surrenders

A 40-year-old man stabbed his younger brother with a knife over a property dispute and later surrendered himself before Andheri police. The incident took place around 10am on...

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:37 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 40-year-old man stabbed his younger brother with a knife over a property dispute and later surrendered himself before Andheri police. The incident took place around 10am on Thursday when Andheri police received a call stating that a person was lying in a pool of blood.

While a police team was sent to the spot at Telligalli in Andheri (East), the accused, Tanaji Dongre, walked into Andheri police station and confessed to the crime.

The police team took Sandeep Dongre, 37, to Cooper Hospital. His condition is said to be stable. Sandeep’s wife Nikita has lodged a complaint against Dongre.

Dongre told police that the dispute was over a room at Sai Wadi in Telligalli which belonged to their father. Sandeep was living with his wife in the house, where both the brothers had equal share.



“Sandeep had told Tanaji (Dongre) that he would pay half the money of the total value of the house. But Sandeep used to ask for more time whenever Tanaji asked for money,” said a police officer. Dongre said he was in need of money and when Sandeep again gave excuses, he got angry and stabbed him.

He has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Sep 12, 2020 01:31 IST
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Sep 12, 2020 01:10 IST
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Sep 12, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Maize prices crashed this time, repeat feared during basmati, cotton season
Sep 12, 2020 01:42 IST
After Supreme Court raps state, Maharashtra pollution control body admits rampant illegal activities are polluting Ulhas, Waldhuni rivers
Sep 12, 2020 01:39 IST
Don’t charge money for installing ‘saroops’ on demand: Akal Takht to SGPC
Sep 12, 2020 01:38 IST
I have not got proposal from state for 12 nominations to legislative Council yet, says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Sep 12, 2020 01:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.