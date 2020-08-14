413 deaths take Covid toll to 19,063; state tally is 560,126

Maharashtra reported 413 more Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the state’s death toll up to 19,063, while 11,813 fresh cases pushed up the tally of infections to 560,126. Of the 413 deaths, 288 were from the past 48 hours, 74 from last week and 51 from the period before last week.

Mumbai recorded 1,200 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally of infections to 127,556. The city’s toll rose by 48 to 6,991. While cases in Mumbai have plateaued over the past month, Pune district, which comprises Pune City, Pune Rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad, remains the worst affected in terms of daily rise in cases and fatalities. On Thursday, Pune City reported 1,148 new cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad 848 and Pune Rural 396. The district’s tally is inching closer to Mumbai’s with 122,020 cases against 127,556. Mumbai has 19,314 active cases, while for Pune district, the number is 40,225. Thane district has 19,589 active cases.

The state’s case fatality rate (CFR) has continued to remain high, 3.4%, against the national CFR of 1.98%. According to a state health department report, which was submitted on August 10, Solapur city has the highest fatality rate of 7.12%, followed by Malegaon city (7.03%), Mumbai (5.51%), Malegaon (5.47%) and Nandurbar (4.96%).

The rise in daily fatalities over the past few days and the state’s failure to bring down CFR has been a major cause for concern. In its letter to district and civic administrations, in the first week of July, the state health department had directed them to put in efforts to bring the positivity rate below 10% and fatality rate to less than 1%.

“We have been able to reduce the CFR, although it is not as fast as at the national level. It is because of the monsoon and related ailments and the limitations our machinery is facing. We have been working tirelessly to bring it down. The local authorities have been told to concentrate on containment zones and increase tracing for high- and low-risk contacts. It is true that there is fear among the people about hospitalisation and it leads to late referrals,” said Dr Sadhana Tayade, director, directorate of health services.

Neeraj Hatekar, Mumbai University economist, said the high CFR in Mumbai is because of various socio-economic compositions, while in other districts like Kolhapur, Sangli and Nandurbar the reasons vary. “There were hardly any elderly persons among the migrants who went back to their states in May. The elderly people with comorbidities stayed back in Mumbai. Similarly, the critical patients with comorbidities are referred to Mumbai, which leads to the high rate of fatality in the city. The rate may be high in Solapur, Sangli and Nandurbar for some other reasons like weak infrastructure,” he said.

Hatekar, however, said CFR is high in some districts also because of the taboo about Covid-19. “People have fear about the infection in the areas where it is newly penetrated, like it was in cities initially. This leads to high fatality rate. Creating awareness and community participation may help authorities to get patients admitted to the hospitals early,” he said.

The state, meanwhile, conducted 67,203 tests in a day on Thursday, and has a positivity rate of 17.58%.

The recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 69.8%, with the number of recovered patients rising to 390,958 after 9,115 people recovered on Thursday. The country’s recovery rate is 70.38%.