Home / Mumbai News / 42-year-old arrested for killing security guard in Malad

Updated: May 31, 2020 19:23 IST

By Jayprakash S Naidu,

Goregaon police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 37-year-old security guard by firing at him with a pistol, at an open plot near a mall in Malad (West) on Thursday night.

Maheshkumar Thakur, inspector, crime, Goregaon police confirmed the arrest.

The arrested accused Santosh Kalambe is a resident of Prem Nagar in Goregaon (West). The victim Rakesh Yadav, was a security guard posted at the plot.

According to Malad police the incident took place around 8pm.



A senior police officer said, “The accused Kalambe killed Yadav over a personal enmity.” The officer said that over an unknown reason, the Yadav had assaulted Kalambe’s brother, hence he was seeking revenge. Kalambe went to the spot and got into an argument with Yadav and shot him dead. Kalambe has a past criminal record.

Before committing the murder Kalambe had fired one round in air to test the weapon in his area on Thursday. The bullet hit the window pane of a flat on the 15th floor of Anmol building in Prem Nagar, owned by one Manoj Sinha. As the test fire by Kalambe could have led to someone’s death, the Goregaon police have also booked him for attempt to murder.

The Malad police will seek custody of Kalambe from court to interrogate him in the murder case.

